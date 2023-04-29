Alan in Accra with 'Aduro Wo so’ Health Walk

General News of Saturday, 29 April 2023

In a bid to become the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for the 2024 general elections, the Alan camp, have organized a Health Walk as a means to announce the candidacy of their favourite; Alan Kwadwo Kyeremanten, former Minister for Trade and Industry.



The health walk organised was dubbed, ‘Aduro Wo so’ Health Walk, to wit [It’s your turn], Accra edition.



In attendance were party faithfuls, officials and sympathisers with drumming and dancing to show support for the flagbearer.



Key among the officials noticed were Member of Parliament (MP) for the Ga South Constituency, Sylvester Tetteh and Dr Dickson Kissi, MP for Anyaa- Sowutuom.



The NPP has scheduled November 4, 2023 to select its Presidential primaries to select a flagbearer for the 2024 General Elections.



So far nine loyalists have declared their intention to contest or are tipped for the flagbearer slot.



They are; former Minister for Food and Agriculture, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, who, just like Alan Kyeremanteng, resigned from his post as minister to focus on his bid, Boakye Agyarko, Joe Ghartey and Francis Addai-Nimoh who all served as former ministers in various capacities.



Also keen in the race is MP for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong and Dr Kofi Kunadu Apraku, who was a former Minister of State and Kwabena Agyapong, who was a former General Secretary of the NPP.







