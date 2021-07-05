Alan donates ₵20k, 1,000 bags of cement towards building of NPP Volta regional office

Politics of Monday, 5 July 2021

Source: kasapafmonline.com

Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen has made a handsome donation to the Volta regional branch of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) on July 4, 2021, at a sod-cutting ceremony organized by the region for the building of an ultra-modern party office in Ho the regional capital.



Alan Kyerematen who is a stalwart and a founding member of the NPP and seen by many as the “darling boy” of the region, made a cash donation of GHc 20,000 and a material donation of 1,000 bags of cement.



Some party faithfuls who were present and could not hide their happiness and appreciation for the patriotic gesture by Alan Kyerematen kept shouting “jobs for the people, cash for the people”, “time aso ooo time aso”, etc. The trade minister comes across as an Economist, a Lawyer and Trade / Development Expert of international stature.



Present at the sod-cutting ceremony were the national chairman of the NPP, Mr Freddie Blay, as guest of honour, the national youth organizer Nana Boakye, Mr Fred Oware, former Volta regional chairman Mr Kenwood, Volta regional executives, the executives of all constituencies of the region and party members and sympathizers.



In the 2020 general elections, the New Patriotic Party performed creditably in the Volta region by way of increasing its total votes and winning the Hohoe parliamentary seat. It is expected that the new regional office complex will enhance party work and result in better performance in the region going into election 2024.