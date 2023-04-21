Alan and others know they won’t win against Bawumia – Dr. Mustapha Hamid

Politics of Friday, 21 April 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Petroleum Authority (NPA) Dr Mustapha Hamid has stated that all other aspirants in the flagbearership race of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) know that Dr Mahamudu Bawumia will emerge as flagbearer, but are merely in the race because it is within their right to do so.



“Well, I back Dr Bawumia. He’s going to win the NPP primaries. There is absolutely no doubt about it. Oh yeah! It’s done. I am sure the others [ aspirants to the flagbearer position] know. But it’s a competition so it’s okay for them to show up,” he said confidently.



Other aspirants to the flagbearer position include former Trade Minister Alan Kyeremanten, former NPP General Secretary Kwabena Agyapong, maverick MP Kennedy Ohene Agyepong, and former Agriculture Minister Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto. All these persons, according to Dr Hamid, are aware that Dr Mahamudu Bawumia will win the contest. For him, Dr Bawumia’s stellar performance as Vice President and qualities make him the best to lead the NPP.



“First of all, he is arguably the most active Vice President we have had in this Fourth Republic…You would agree that this is the Vice President who has been in the forefront of policy and who has not just taken a back seat as Vice President but who is in the forefront of implementing stuff,” he added.



The NPP flagbearership election is scheduled to take place in November 2023 as campaigns heat up and people make their biases known.