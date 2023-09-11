Alan Kyerematen won’t leave NPP – Dormaa East MP assures

Politics of Monday, 11 September 2023

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Dormaa East, Paul Twum-Barimah has declared former Trade Minister and New Patriotic Party (NPP) Presidential aspirant, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen will not leave the party.



Alan Kyerematen has withdrawn from the race citing intimidation, violence, and bias as his reason. In his statement, Alan hinted he would reevaluate his political role in the NPP in the coming days.



The development has left many suggesting his possible exit from the party. But speaking to the media in parliament, Twum-Barimah stated Alan will stay and ensure the party breaks the 8



“NPP will always come out strong, NPP will always come out unified, I mean we are tried and tested and proved to be one of the best democratic parties on the continent and in the world, we will be among the top ones.



“Clearly, this is not the time I strongly believe that the party hierarchy or let me say the rank and file of the party will sit and realize that breaking the eight. We cannot break the eight with a divided front. We cannot break the eight with this person moving to the other side and the other person calling names and that,” Mr. Twum-Barimah indicated.



He continued: “This is the time that we need to sit around the table and all of us put our hands to the wheel and make sure that we break the eight. The current leader Nana Addo Dankwa is a symbol of unifier, we know that the party Chairperson, Chairman Ntim fantastic man with the General Secretary I am sure they are going to do a good job and they are going to call for a unity approach to whatever is going on this party.”