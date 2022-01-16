Alan Kyerematen supporters being arrested, dismissed while Bawumia ‘boys’ campaign - Kwesi Pratt Jnr

Politics of Sunday, 16 January 2022

Managing editor of the Insight newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr., has raised concerns about the unfairness towards some potential presidential aspirants of the New Patriotic Party.



According to him, people who declare support for Alan Kyerematen have either been suspended or dismissed but those who openly declare support for Vice president Mahamudu Bawumia are allowed to do so freely without any sanctions.



He wondered why any party will get into this kind of bind ahead of its elections.



“Last weekend I heard stories of dismissal of party communication officials especially from the northern region and all those who have been dismissed so far are those who have publicly declared support for Alan Kyerematen, why? What about those who have openly declared support for the vice president, Boakye Agyako and Joe Ghartey but if you dare declare support for Alan Kyerematen you will smell where power lies.



"That was is happening. Now it gets worse, over the weekend some of the supporters of Alan Kyerematen were actually arrested and locked up in the police stations. And in some instances, party supporters in their hundreds and thousands massed up at the police stations insisting on the release of their leaders. Why would any party get into this kind of a bind?”



He said should the party continue like this breaking the 8 will be the most useless slogan as the party will not be united.



“No matter who wins the flagbearer, I suspect that we would need a united party behind them. The things that are happening today, how would they guarantee an untied and focused party. Impossible! So those who are behind the scene and pulling the strings and so on must know they are working against the interest of the NPP. They must understand that breaking the 8 will become an empty and useless slogan if they do these things to themselves,” He added.



