Alan Kyerematen signs book of condolence for Bernard Avle's wife

Trade and Industry Minister, Alan Kyerematen has visited the Avle and Senuvie families to commiserate with them over the passing of Justine Avle, wife of ace broadcaster Bernard Avle.



The minister used the occasion to sign a book of condolence opened for the late broadcaster’s wife.



“I conveyed my sympathy to the Avle and Senuvie families, today [August 10], through the signing of the condolence book in honour of Mrs. Justine Avle. My thoughts and prayers are with Bernard, their children, family, and loved ones. God rest her soul,” Alan Kyerematen wrote on his official Facebook page.



Justine Avle, according to multiple online platforms, died on the evening of Wednesday, August 3, 2022.



Details on exactly what killed her are sketchy, except for the fact that she died after a short illness.



Many social media users expressed their heartfelt condolences to Bernard Avle following the shocking news, praying for strength for the journalist.



The couple are said to have been blessed with four children, reports mynewsgh.com.



Bernard Avle is the General Manager of Citi FM and host of the Citi Breakfast Show on Citi FM, as well as the Point of View Show on Citi TV.



Mr Avle, whenever he is heard talking about his wife on air, always referred to her as his biggest inspiration.







