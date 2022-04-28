Alan Kyerematen's camp unhappy with Alan-Bawumia ticket suggestion

General News of Thursday, 28 April 2022

Source: nkilgifmonline.com

A member of the Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen campaign team for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer contest, Issah Kanyiti Kotomah, has rubbished a suggestion by former Director of Communications of the NPP, Nana Akomea that the party should halt its planned presidential primaries and convince Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and Alan Kyerematen to run together in the 2024 presidential election.



Mr Kotomah who has been designated as the Deputy Director of Operations for Mr Kyerematen’s campaign asked why in 2008 the NPP flagbearer Nana Akufo- Addo never partnered with the then Vice President Alhaji Aliu Mahama when President Kufuor was exiting power after he Aliu Mahama won a one-touch victory with J.A. Kufour.



Mr Kotomah alleged that Nana Akomea is among those who want to be running mate to Dr Bawumia and, therefore, sees it very hypocritical to be making such proposals when he himself knows he is nursing an ambition.



Writing on his Facebook timeline Mr Kotomah said, “Nana Akomea is one of the people who want to be running mate to Bawumia and so it’s very hypocritical to be making such proposals when he himself knows he’s nursing an ambition.”



The suggestion of the Managing Director of the State Transport Company, STC, Nana Akomea, that the NPP should consider an Alan-Bawumia ticket for the 2024 election seem to have irked supporters of Alan Kyeremanten.



Many also suggested that, should the NPP ever consider any Alan-Bawumia pairing as suggested by Nana Akomea, then Alan Kyeremanten must be given the opportunity to lead as flagbearer and Dr. Bawumia remain the running mate.



Meanwhile, agents of Alan Kyeremanten have been crisscrossing the country to hold underground meetings with their Regional and Constituency agents while waiting for their preferred candidate for NPP flagbearer to throw in the hat for the NPP flagbearer race in the coming days. The meetings were spearheaded by former Member of Parliament (MP) for the Madina constituency in Greater Accra Alhaji Boniface Abubakari Sadique and a 2008 NPP parliamentary aspirant for the Bole-Bamboi constituency of the Savannah Region Mr Issah Kotomah, who have been designated as Alan Kyeremanten’s Director of Operations and Deputy Director of Operations respectively seem to be well-coordinated and impactful.



Alhaji Boniface Abubakari Sadique (left) and Mr Issah Kotomah (right). Campaigners of Mr Alan Kyerematen have been emboldened after the second national tracking poll by Global InfoAnalytics from the 16 regions of Ghana indicates Mr Kyeremanten is leading Vice-President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia by 36 percent to 33 percent.



The second national tracking poll by Global InfoAnalytics from the 16 regions of Ghana saw a fightback by Trade Minister Alan Kwadwo Kyeremanten in the race to lead the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in 2024 with the poll indicating that Mr Kyeremanten came from behind to lead Dr Mahamudu Bawumia by 36 percent to 33.



The poll saw the Trades and Industry Minister Mr Alan Kyeremanten sweep the critical regions of Ghana to take the lead. The Global InfoAnalytics also indicated Mr Kyeremanten won all the regions except the Northern, North East, Upper West and Upper East regions.