Alan Kyerematen pays special tribute to Daasebre Oti Boateng

Regional News of Monday, 16 May 2022

Source: Saani Abacha, Contributor

Ghana's Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen, Saturday, joined thousands of mourners to bid farewell to the late Daasebere Dr. Oti Boateng, Omanhene of Dwaben Traditional Area, at the Yiadom-Hwedie Palace in Koforidua, Eastern Region.



The hardworking Trade and Industry Minister paid a glowing and emotional tribute to the memory of the late Omanhene eulogizing him as a rare gem whose brilliant work as a statistician went far beyond the borders of Ghana.



Speaking after paying his last respects to the Daasebre at the funeral grounds (Yiadom-Hwedie Palace), Hon Kyerematen spoke about their special bond of friendship and that he benefited from the priceless advice from the late Traditional leader.



The Minister recounted the Government Statistician had been his close confidant since their days together at the university and had always offered him pieces of advice that has spurred him on on his public life.



Mr. Kyerematen's arrival at the Yiadom-Hwedie Palace in Koforidua was met with deafening shouts of his name as the huge crowd surged to catch a glimpse of him.



The massively attended funeral was graced by dignitaries including, HE Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, President of the Republic, Vice President HE Dr. Mahmoud Bawumia, HE John Agyekum Kufuor, former President of the Republic, and other top ranking government officials.



The programme will be climaxed by Otumfuo Osei Tutu II on the last day.