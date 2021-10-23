Alan Kyerematen never sold Komenda Sugar Development Company farmland - Ministry

General News of Saturday, 23 October 2021

Source: GNA

The Ministry of Trade and Industry has debunked media reports that the sector Minister, Mr Alan Kyerematen, sold parcels of farmland belonging to the Komenda Sugar Development Company.



In a statement issued and signed by the chief director, Mr Patrick Nimo, it said the Ministry did not have "the legal capacity or authority to initiate, negotiate and conclude the sale and transfer of any stool land assigned to the Company."



It, therefore, described the allegation of selling some 125 acres of the farmland, in July 2018, to local farmers to distill local gin as absolute falsehood and maliciously intended to incite disaffection and mistrust against the Government, particularly the Minister.



The Ministry assured the chiefs and people of the Komenda Traditional Area that the Factory would be brought back to productive operation, as reiterated by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo during his recent tour of the Central Region.