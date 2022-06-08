Alan Kyerematen jumps on to Jesus trend, shares his favourite poem

General News of Wednesday, 8 June 2022

The Minister of Trade and Industries, Alan Kyerematen, has jumped onto a viral trend that has gotten many Christians, especially in Ghana and Nigeria, talking in the last 24 hours.



Thousands of Christians worldwide posted and shared a white background image that has 'Jesus' boldly written in red capital letters across their social media platforms.



Many have wondered about the inspiration behind the trend and how so many others jumped on the tweet and caused such a widespread of the message which is currently serving its purpose of making the Messiah trend across the globe.



Making sure not to be left out, the politician also participated, using the opportunity to share with the world his favourite Jesus poem.



“One of my best Jesus Christ poems,” he wrote as caption for the viral photo.















How did the trend come about?



Nigerian gospel musician and preacher, Nathaniel Bassey, on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, took to his Instagram page to first share the image with an instruction to his followers to publish it across their platforms, all in an effort to spread the word of God.



The organizer of the 'Hallelujah Challenge,' a prayer festival which has attracted several Christians to join his online prayer session, is believed to have a huge following, reason why he was able to pull this trend off.



The Jesus challenge has topped social media trends in the last twelve hours and has witnessed a host of believers testifying about the goodness of Christ Jesus, even beyond Twitter and Facebook, to WhatsApp statuses.



The singer's original post sighted by GhanaWeb read: "Can we make this our profile picture at 12 noon on all your social media handles? (WAT) in a few minutes Time. And also share as a post on your timeline and as your story. And for the rest of the day ??? And also declare that name into the atmosphere ! JESUS! Let the world ask what is going on. And we’ll tell them - JESUS IS GOING ON! Can we do this? Tag others!"



