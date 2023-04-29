Alan Kyerematen is the only person who can convince Ghanaians to vote for NPP – NPP MP

Politics of Saturday, 29 April 2023
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Carlos Ahenkorah, Member of Parliament for Tema West claims that the only way the New Patriotic Party (NPP) can convince Ghanaians to vote for them again is to vote for flagbearer hopeful Alan Kyerematen to lead the party.
He asserts that it is only a form of cheat to disallow Alan Kyerematen to lead the NPP party because this is the right time for him.
The Tema West MP believes that this is the only right and perfect way to change the minds of Ghanaians and become a government by electing Alan Kyerematen.
“If we can change the minds of Ghanaians to allow the NPP party to continue in power, then it is Alan Kyerematen. No one and nothing can change except Alan Kyerematen. Even the NDC party wants him, including Ghanaians. Everyone believes in him so let’s all be calm until he becomes president because once he becomes the next government, we will all benefit," Carlos Ahenkorah said.
In a health walk dubbed the ‘Aduru Wo So” Health Walk organised on Saturday, April 29, 2023, he said that if Alan Kyerematen is not elected and care is not taken, there could be a misunderstanding in the party.
“Why do we all know that it is time for Alan Kyerematen yet we are trying to turn things? This is cheating and if care is not taken, we’ll have a lot of misunderstanding and confusion in the party. I am hopeful that all stakeholders in the party know that this is the time for Alan Kyerematen. If we don’t do what I am saying and we decide to turn things the other way, let’s know that it’ll just bring more issues.”
Mr. Ahenkorah alleged that during the era of former President Kufour, they knew he (Kufuor) supported Alan Kyerematen but they disagreed with him and rather followed Akufo-Addo, who was then also a flagbearer.
“When we realised that he supported Alan, we all disagreed with him and supported President Akufo-Addo. What is happening now is the same thing that happened in the past. All government appointees were whipped to back Alan Kyerematen; everybody in government including members of parliament were whipped to back Alan Kyerematen.
“But what happened? Some of us who were the backbenchers said we were not going to allow people to tell us what to do or impose a candidate on us and that’s how come Akufo-Addo became president. Today, if President Akufo-Addo has ended his term, then it is time for Alan Kyerematen,” he added.
Watch Carlos Ahenkorah's comments below:
