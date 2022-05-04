Alan Kyerematen is not a stronger candidate for NPP - Nyaho-Tamakloe

General News of Wednesday, 4 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Alan Kyerematen to contest for NPP race



Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe believes he is not a stronger candidate



He said, the Minister should have resigned from Akufo-Addo's govt



Dr. Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe, one of the founding members of the governing NPP, has said, Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen, the Trade and Industry Minister, is not a stronger candidate to lead the NPP into the 2024 elections.



According to him, Kyerematen, who has been contesting for the flagbearership race since 2008, has not been able to take certain bold decisions based on his principles.



He said, since he has the vision to lead the party in 2024, he should have resigned from Akufo-Addo’s government.



By so doing, the former Ambassador to Serbia believes he would have created a good path for his political career and he would have offered to support him.



Dr. Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe explained on Metro TV's ‘One on One’ show, April 25, 2022, that, "in Alan’s case, if he will work on merit, he may have sympathy on some people but I don’t find him to be that strong…



"Alan I expected to have resigned in principle some time ago and if he had done that, I, Nyaho, would have followed him to any place but he didn’t have the courage. If Alan had done that, he would have path a way for his political future."



"There are a lot of infractions, and he knows it. I would have taken the opportunity and resigned. I saw Alan as a principle person, because people who have principles, their integrity is on the line and if you have to be a leader, that is the key point," he lamented.



The Trade and Industry Minister is aiming to succeed President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and lead the governing party into the 2024 general elections.



Other names that have been tipped to also contest for the NPP race include; Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, MP for Essikado Ketan, Joe Ghartey, Minister for Food and Agriculture, Dr. Afriyie Akoto, and Boakye Agyarko, a former Energy Minister.







