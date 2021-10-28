Alan Kyerematen holds keys to Ghana’s economic sustenance and empowerment – Youth for Alan

General News of Thursday, 28 October 2021

Source: mynewsgh.com

Youth for Alan and other Pro-Alan Kyerematen Groups believe Ghana’s sustenance and pursuit for economic empowerment would come to fruition only under the leadership of John Alan Kyeremanten.



“Alan Kwadwo Kyeremanten is the Man to lead this country if their pursuit of economic empowerment would come to fruition,” they said in their message on the Delegates Conference grounds for the Ashanti Region.



To them, it’s imperative that the needed support is given to Alan Kyerematen who is a known figure whose exploits at industrializing the country has been hailed.



On the day of the conference, Youth For Alan in partnership with other Pro- Alan groups organized free health screening at the conference ground.



Over 850 people were screened and provided free health consultations and medication.



Tests done included Blood sugar, Malaria, BMI and Blood Pressure, with first aid and drugs administered to patients who needed it.



The Youth For Alan team in their statement said the health screening was a symbolic expression of the need for a healthy human capital for economic productivity and progress. They encouraged all present to take their health seriously and go for constant checkup.



The Ashanti Regional chapter of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) on Wednesday organised its Delegates’ Conference.



The event was held to review the 2020 elections.



John Alan kwadwo Kyeremateng is one of the leading names to succeed President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.