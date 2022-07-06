Alan Kyerematen has not resigned as trade minister, disregard fake reports – Source

General News of Wednesday, 6 July 2022

Alan has tendered in his resignation, Barker-Vormawor claims



A close source to the Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen, has asked the public to disregard rumours making the rounds that the minister has resigned from his position.



According to the prominent member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) who spoke to GhanaWeb, the news is completely false and should be treated with no importance at all.



“It’s all lies. Disregard any such information because Alan is still at post,” he said.



Corroborating this, sources at the Ministry of Trade and Industry also indicated that the information is non-factual.



“Hon Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen is still at post as the Minister for Trade and Industry under the administration of H.E President Akufo-Addo. Disregard fake news,” one of the sources told GhanaWeb.



Earlier, the convener of the #FixTheCountry movement, Oliver Barker-Vormawor, made a post on his Facebook wall to the effect that the minister had resigned.



“Alan Kyeremanten has tendered in his resignation. Wow. Ghana is like UK,” he wrote.







The rumours have had many people very concerned and interested at the same time because Alan Kyerematen is tipped to be one of the main contenders for the vacant position of flagbearer of the ruling NPP.



Earlier in the year, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo had indicated to his appointees that any of them who wanted to run for the vacant post should first ensure that they resign from their political appointments so as not to compromise on their responsibilities.