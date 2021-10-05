Alan Kyerematen has intense training to be president of Ghana - NPP UK group

General News of Tuesday, 5 October 2021

• An NPP group in the diaspora have advocated their support for Alan Kyerematen



• President Akufo-Addo has so far teased two of his appointees for showing interest in taking over from him in 2024



• The race for the 2024 flagbearership of the party is already heating up



A group of Ghanaians based in the United Kingdom have said that the Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen, is qualified enough to be the next president of Ghana.



According to them, the minister possesses the needed training fit for president.



They made this known in a statement following a brief event they held at the Bongo bar in Tottenham-London to mark the birthday of the minister.



The event also brought together several Ghanaians from various parts of the United Kingdom.



Leader of the Alan Supporters UK, (organizers of the party), Thomas Oheneba Boakye, said “We cannot wait to be in Ghana before being part of this great man’s celebration. His excellence and impact goes beyond the shores of Ghana. We here have all been impacted by his commitment to Job creation and wealth making.”



He explained further that for his several years of impacting lives in Ghana, the trade and industry minister ‘deserves to be appreciated even better.’



He also took the opportunity to plead with delegates of the New Patriotic Party to lend their support to for Alan Kyerematen in the party’s upcoming flagbearer contest.



“Mr. Alan John Kyerematen has been through intense training to be president of Ghana, what is most important now is for the delegates to vote massively for him when the time comes for flagbearer elections.



“This is a man whose works in the various ministerial positions he occupied has produced great results that is seen by all. Today, about 70 percent of the NPP current government’s success story is from his ministry, let’s vote for him as our flag bearer and NDC will lose the 2024 elections in advance,” Mr. Boakye added.



