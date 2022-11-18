Alan Kyerematen can never beat Bawumia in Ashanti Region - NPP’s Obiri Boahen

Politics of Friday, 18 November 2022

Source: hotfmghana.com

Former Minister of State, Nana Obiri Boahen has stated that there is no way Alan Kyerematen can beat Vice President Bawumia in the Ashanti Region in the 2024 New Patriotic Party’s(NPP) flagbearership election.



There have been many talks about who leads the NPP in the next election.



Familiar names like Vice President Dr. Bawumia and Minister for Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen have all sprung up.



Some names also tipped to run for the NPP flagbearership position when President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s tenure ends include MP for Assin Central Kennedy Agyapong.



Apart from Alan Kyeremanten and Dr. Bawumia, It has become obvious that some of the aspirants are only in the race to swell the number of aspirants so that they can also boast of having been candidates.



A current opinion poll about the NPP’s presidential primary projects Alan Kyerematen to easily win in the Ashanti Region. But speaking in an interview on Hot 93.9FM’s ‘Dwene Ho Biom” political talk show hosted by Agya Wusu, Nana Obiri Boahen stated without mincing words that Alan Kyeremanten can never defeat Dr. Bawumia in the Ashanti Region.



“Alan Kyeremanten can never beat Bawumia in the Ashanti Region. I’m quoting William Shakespeare: No man born of a woman can beat Bawumia in the Ashanti Region.”



He, however, added that, even though he respects Alan Kyeremanten impetuously, no member of the NPP can ever beat Bawumia in the presidential race.



The outspoken NPP stalwart discredited the research by indicating that, "We were all here when Ade Coker was projected to win the NDC National Chairmanship race? Did he win? no! Mahama was also in the 2020 elections and was projected to win but he lost… so no one should take these researches and opinion polls seriously.”



Below is the interview



