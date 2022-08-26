Alan Kyerematen camp releases ‘Break The 8’ track

General News of Friday, 26 August 2022

Frontrunners to clinch the presidential flagbearership of the New Patriotic Party, NPP, are currently using proxies to campaign or engage in unofficial campaigns.



One such is Alan Kyerematen, Trade and Industry Minister, whose last public comment on the race was a call to his supporters to avoid actions that could affect party unity ahead of the contest next year.



An audio has emerged in which the values and competencies of Alan Kyerematen are projected. Among others playing on the numbers eight and 24. Eight in respect of him being the 'Eight Breaker' citing how the alphabets in his two names 'Alan' and 'John' adds up to eight.



It also computes how his full name 'John Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen' contains 24 letters in reference to the year 2024 when the polls are expected to be held.



Part of the track also details his constant presence in Ghana's politics dating as far back as the Third Republic through to the Fourth Republic till date.



Hopeson Adorye, one of Alan's vocal supporters, posted the five-minute, 44 seconds video of the song on his Facebook page.



Alan is seen as a frontrunner along with Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia and Assin Central Member of Parliament, Kennedy Agyapong.



Other known and or rumoured contenders include Kwabena Agyapong - a former General Secretary, Joe Ghartey - an MP and former Railways Minister, Owusu Afriyie Akoto - Minister of Agric and Boakye Agyarko - a former Energy Minister.



