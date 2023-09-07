Alan Kyerematen behaving like a pampered child – Prof. Osei Bobie

General News of Thursday, 7 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Renowned political analyst, Professor Osei Bobie, has voiced his critique, likening Kyerematen's approach to politics to that of a "pampered child" and asserting that it may not be conducive for success in the Ghanaian political landscape.



His comment comes on the back of Former Trade and Industry Minister, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen's surprising exit from the flagbearer race of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), a decision that has raised questions about his political acumen.



In an interview with on 'Kuro yi mu Nsem', Professor Bobie delved into the nuances of Ghanaian politics and how it demands a certain resilience.



“He is doing politics like a pampered child. In Ghanaian politics, if you study history, what hasn’t been said about J.J. Rawlings? Even when J.J. pleaded innocent of murderous crimes, we still blamed him, saying, ‘You were the leader in charge, and so you are guilty’, yet he made it. From the little I’ve learned, I’ll advise any politician seeking my advice to find a key message to rely on, and no matter the pressure, you will go through,” he stated.



Bobie stressed the importance of finding a key message and sticking to it, regardless of the pressures faced.



One of the key issues Professor Bobie identified was the conduct of Alan Kyerematen's campaign team.



“Over the years, Alan has employed offensive speakers as his campaigners. The character of his followers contradicts his peaceful character. Their utterances are contradictory, and it seems he is unable to control them. He’s either unaware of this reality or unable to control them, but as a leader, you must be able to control your followers. I do not wish to speak for any one candidate, but Bawumia addresses his followers directly and charges them to only employ peaceful measures. Hardly do you hear Alan addressing his followers,” he observed.



He emphasized that effective leadership requires the ability to control one's followers and maintain a consistent message.



Bobie also noted the contrast between Kyerematen and another NPP candidate, Bawumia, who directly addresses his followers and encourages them to employ peaceful means in their political activities. This approach, according to Bobie, has contributed to Bawumia's more favorable public perception.



He stressed the importance of his supporters following his lead and adhering to a consistent message, invoking the analogy of Christ's words: "If you love me, obey my commandments."



Bobie cited examples of Kyerematen's supporters who engage in insults against President Akufo-Addo, tarnishing Kyerematen's reputation in the process.



He highlighted that even prominent figures like J.J. Rawlings faced intense scrutiny and criticism throughout their careers but still managed to navigate the political terrain successfully.



“I don’t believe Alan is out of politics, but whoever supports him must do his best to follow the principles of the man. And the man [Alan] must make sure whoever wants to be with him does as he does. As Christ said, If you love me, obey my commandments.



“For instance, former Kwadaso MP, Hilda throws insults at President Akufo-Addo all because she’s a supporter of Alan Kyerematen. You have all these characters who have followed Alan over the years. I agree that the man is a good man, but his followers ruin that reputation. They don’t learn from the man,” Prof. Bobie said.



Watch the launch of the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards on GhanaWeb TV below:











Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



NAY/WA



