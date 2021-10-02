Alan Kyerematen, Afriyie Akoto want my seat – Akufo-Addo tells Otumfuo

General News of Saturday, 2 October 2021

Source: 3news.com

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo appears to have announced contenders for the next leader of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) as his tenure comes to an end.



The Minister of Trade and Industries, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, as well as the Minister of Agriculture, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, have reportedly harboured ambitions to become the flagbearer of the ruling party.



Both men are part of the President’s team touring the Ashanti Region.



At the Manhyia Palace, the seat of the Asantehene, on Friday, October 1 at the start of the four-day tour, President Akufo-Addo made a huge announcement.



“I am here with the Minister of Transport, Minister for Works and Housing, the National Security Boss, Chairman One; Wontumi, the Food and Agriculture Minister; Owusu Afriyie, who wants to be President. I also have here with me someone who has long eyed the presidential seat, the Minister of Trade and Industry; Alan Kyeremanten, a very hard-working man. All of them are doing a good job,” he chuckled amidst loud noise from the crowd gathered at Manhyia.



The NPP has barred party members from campaigning ahead of the presidential primaries in 2023.



The party has issued a code of conduct to all aspiring members and warned of punitive measures if any campaign.



The leading contenders include Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.



President Akufo-Addo, who has led the party since 2008, continues his tour of the Ashanti Region on Saturday with a visit to Darko Farms and inspection of the Abuakwa-Tanoso Road.