Alan, Bawumia tied in NPP flagbearership race – New poll reveals

General News of Sunday, 22 January 2023

Source: GNA

A new national poll conducted by the ‘Global InfoAnalytics’ shows that Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and former Trade and Industry Minister, Alan Kyerematen are tied in the race to lead the Party ahead of the 2024 elections.



The polls conducted between 31st December 2022 and 15th January 2023, indicate that the race to lead the NPP is a dead heat among NPP voters as Dr. Bawumia has lost the slender lead he enjoyed in October 2022 over Mr. Kyerematen.



The poll shows Dr. Bawumia and Mr. Kyerematen are level at 40 percent apiece among NPP voters. However, among general voters, Mr. Kyerematen’s lead over Dr. Bawumia has been cut from 41 percent to 32 percent compared to 44 percent to 31 percent in October 2022.



NPP MP for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, is in third place with 14 percent of the votes. The NPP is yet to set a date for its Presidential primaries to elect a flagbearer for the 2024 elections.