Alan-Bawumia ticket is worth a consideration – John Boadu

Politics of Wednesday, 27 April 2022

NPP to elect flagbearer for 2024



Nana Akomea advocates Alan-Bawumia ticket for 2024



Alan and Bawumia tipped as frontrunners in NPP flagbearership race



General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party, John Boadu, has waded into the recent suggestion by a former National Communications Director of the party on who leads the ruling party into the 2024 presidential elections.



Nana Akomea, in a recent interview with Citinews emphasised, that the NPP stands a better chance of retaining power if its presidential and vice-presidential candidate pair for the 2024 elections is made of the two frontrunners in its flagbearership race.



He noted that a ticket of Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia and Trade Minister, John Alan Kojo Kyeremanten, has a higher possibility of winning NPP the presidency in 2024 and thus urged his party direct its consensus efforts in that regard.



Responding to the suggestion on Okay FM’s Ade Akye Abia morning show, John Boadu, who is the current General Secretary of the NPP, tagged the idea as worth considering.



According to John Boadu, it remains early days to decide who leads the party in 2024 but was emphatic to add that the party remains open to any idea that feeds into its desire to remain in power.



"The party needs a unified front for the 2024 general elections and we will consider any proposal which will enable us win the elections, and just as you have said it is too early to put it into discussion," he said.





"We are currently organizing all our elections and we will put the Bawumia-Alan ticket into proper perspective once the coast is cleared, but for now we will have to consider the party's internal elections first," he added.



