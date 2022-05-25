Alan, Bawumia is a no-no, I’d rather vote for ‘repentant’ Mahama – A Plus

Politics of Wednesday, 25 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Media personality and political activist, Kwame A Plus has stated that he will not vote for either of Ghana’s main parties in an election.



According to him, he will vote for individuals based on their competence and capacity to deliver on their promises and not for the governing New Patriotic Party, NPP, or main opposition National Democratic Congress, NDC.



“I will not vote for a party, I will vote for an individual, whether from the NDC or NPP stock, it matters very little to me,” he told Kofi Adoma Nwawani on Kofi TV, May 23, 2022.



Asked who he would vote for between the NPP duo of Vic President Mahamudu Bawumia, Trade and Industry Minister Alan Kyerematen and NDC’s John Dramani Mahama, he opted for the latter.



“As I said, no one can be 100% but you should be able to stand for something and I have said that every party must be given eight years to govern… so if you bring Alan Kyerematen and Bawumia, that is a no-no for me.”



He explained further that it will take the NPP to field candidates like Martin Amidu or Kennedy Agyapong for him to consider voting for them.



“If something extraordinary does not happen in the NPP, 2024 will go for NDC and the NDC can bring lots of people but I will look at personalities and their competency.



“If I vote John Mahama, he has been there before, maybe he has learnt his lesson. He has seen his mistakes, so I can vote John Mahama against the NPP. “But if the NPP brings a different candidate who aligns with my values, I will vote for them…” he added.



It is not the first time A Plus is publicly stating that the NPP will lose the 2024 polls.



The party is championing an agenda called ‘Break The Eight’ as they work to retain political power beyond the eight-year period that every government under the 1992 constitution has governed.



The party is expected to hold national election to pick a new flagbearer in 2023 ahead of the next polls. Vice President Mahamadu Bawumia and Trade and Industry Minister Alan Kyerematen are seen as front runners to succeed President Akufo-Addo.