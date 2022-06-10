Akyemansa District Assembly to support molested Ofoase girl

Regional News of Friday, 10 June 2022

The Akyemansa District Assembly says it will be supporting the 15-year-old girl flogged and molested by two young men on the orders of her stepfather.



In a statement copied to Peacefmonline.com, the assembly said the offenders will face the law.



The ‘boys’ stripped the girl half-naked and flogged her while one tried to insert his finger into her vagina.



The perpetrators including the stepfather are on the run.



The Akyemansa District Assembly hereby informs the general public that it has taken the necessary initial steps to provide support for the 15year old victim of an assault attack while bringing the attackers to book.



The attention of the Assembly was first drawn to the incident via a viral video on social media. Subsequent to the circulation. On June 3rd, 2022, the uncle of the victim (one Emmanuel Adarkwa) reported the assault case against the stepfather and 3 others.



Police investigations commenced immediately after the report.



On 7th June 2022 the police together with the District Social Welfare Officer on the instructions of the Hon. District Chief Executive (DCE) had the victim examined and treated at the Akyem Brenase Polyclinic.



A manhunt is currently underway for the persons involved in the assault of the victim. Arrangements have also been made to assist her with further health-related care.



The Assembly is grateful to all who have helped with information and other forms of support enabling us to take these early steps. We are grateful to the Oda Divisional Police command, the office of the Member of Parliament and the local community for their support.



