Akyemansa DCE goes agog to NPP campaign song while preaching Bawumia at a funeral

General News of Thursday, 17 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The District Chief Executive for Akyemansa, Paul Asamoah, has set the internet blazing after a video of him dancing wildly went viral on social media.



The DCE in a video sighted by GhanaWeb is seen touting the achievements of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo at a funeral ground.



In an ecstatic mood, the DCE also sought to sell Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia as the rightful predecessor of President Akufo-Addo.



“President Akufo-Addo is the one who has come and everyone is feeling relieved. King in waiting, Dr Bawumia is also on his way coming. He has asked me to extend his greetings to you all and the people of Ghana.



“We are here to tell former President John Dramani Mahama that he has come and his time is past, he will never come back to power,” he stated amidst cheers from the entire mourners who were gathered at the grounds.



While in his elements, the DJ at the funeral dropped Daddy Lumba’s 2020 remix of his iconic NPP campaign song.



Hearing the song come on, Paul Asamoah could not help but do away with his funeral clothe and danced to the cheers of the mourners who mobbed him in the process.



Watch the video below:



