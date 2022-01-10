Akyem Kukurantumi gets new Zongo Chief

Regional News of Monday, 10 January 2022

Source: Eric Obeng Boateng, Contributor

Musa Awudu, popularly known as Baba Musa, has been installed as Akyem Kukurantumi Zongo chief in the Abuakwa North Municipality of the Eastern Region.



Colourful display of culture from various Muslim groups was the order of the day as dignitaries such as the M.C.E for Abuakwa north Hon Alhaji Bondinga, the Eastern regional president for Zongo chiefs who is the vice chairman for Ghana council of Zongo chiefs Alhaji Abubakari Umar, the eastern regional chief Imam and others across the country were there to support the program.



The newly installed chief promised to bring together his people to fight for development and jobs for the youth.



Speaking at the program, Hon. M.C.E for Abuakwa North Alhaji Bodinga has advised the Zongo community to take advantage of President Nana Addo's free S.H.S to educate their wards to bridge the education gap between the Muslim communities and others. Again, he pleaded to the citizens of Akyem Kukurantumi to support their new chief to develop the community.



Alhaji Abubakari Umar explained in an interview that the new Zongo chief has already been gazetted and provided with the needed items and documentation, which proves that he is now the Zongo chief of Akyem Kukurantumi.



Various guests at the ceremony wished the newly installed chief well as they promised to help make his reign a success.



The youth expressed their happiness of them getting a new chief for soo many years now and promised to respect and obey him.