Akyem Asafo gets new zonal Imam

Regional News of Thursday, 26 May 2022

Source: SPONSORED

The Akyem Asafo Zongo Community in the East Akyem Municipality of the Eastern Region, has a new zonal Imam, following the coronation of Alhaji Mohammed Habib Issah Cisey as Imam of the town.



The coronation ceremony followed the dua (Islamic funeral) of the previous Imam, who passed on a couple of weeks ago.



The coronation ceremony was supervised by the Eastern Regional Imam, Sheikh Alhaji Yusif Hamdaani, who stood in for the National Chief Imam, as well as a host of dignitaries including traditional rulers and Imams.



The Eastern Regional Imam, who is the administrative head of Imams in the region, tied the traditional white turban on the new Imam, to formally signify his ascension to the Imamship.



At the same programme, Mallam Kamal, was also installed as Deputy Imam of Akyem Asafo.



After formally installing them, the Eastern Regional Imam prayed for them and also advised the two, especially Imam Habib Issah Cisse, to be of selfless service to the community.



The Akyem Asafo Zongo Community is one of the oldest and most vibrant Zongo communities in the Eastern Region, noted for its diversity and peaceful co-existence with non-Muslims for decades.



Alhaji Habib Issah Cisse, who was installed Deputy Imam in 2013, now ascends to the Imamship 37 years after the death of his father, Imam Issah Abdul-Rahman Cisse, who was Imam of the town until his death in 1985.



Habib Issah had his early Islamic education, under the tutelage of his late father, before advancing further in Nigeria, where he worked as an auditor for the Nigerian Guardian Newspapers for a number of years, before returning to Ghana in the mid-90s.



On his return to Ghana, he was enlisted in the public service, working as a public accountant at the treasury headquarters.