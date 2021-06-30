Akyem Abuakwa Presbytery aims to plant 40,000 trees under green Ghana project

Regional News of Wednesday, 30 June 2021

Source: GNA

The Akyem Abuakwa Presbytery of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana has targeted to plant over 40,000 trees under the Green Ghana project, the Presbytery Chairperson Rev. Dr. Seth Kissi has said.



Speaking after a tree planting exercise in Kyebi in the Abuakwa South Municipality of the Eastern Region, he urged members to take good care of the planted trees to its maturity.



The Akyem Abuakwa Presbytery under the Green Ghana project has planted over 12,073 different tree species around its 26 pastoral Districts.



The tree species were made up of 5,600 Coconut and 3,473 shady trees with the Forestry Commission supplying 3,000 Coconut trees.



Rev. Dr Kissi commended all and sundry for a good work done and said the Presbytery would continue to plant different tree species throughout the exercise.



He also commended the Forestry Commission for the supply of most of the tree seedlings.



The tree planting also involved the participation of the following Senior High Schools which covered acres of lands with Begoro Presbyterian Senior High School(PRESEC) covering seven acres, Osino Presec covering five acres, Asiakwa St Stephens covered four acres and Apedwa Presec covered two and a half acres.



The Presbytery Children's Service also planted 3,000 shady trees around the Mission Houses to mark the exercise.



The Presbytery JHS students at Kade and other students in the Presbytery took part in their various schools.