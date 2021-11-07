Akyamfuor calls on Darko and Apampatia in a historic visit

Regional News of Sunday, 7 November 2021

Source: Osei Opoku-Ware Junior, Contributor

The Asafohene, Akyamfuor Asafo Boakye Agyemang-Bonsu has on Wednesday, 3rd November 2021 paid a courtesy call on Darko, Apampatia and Setiase, all of which are suburbs of Kumasi in the Ashanti Region.



The historic visit which kick-started a four-day tour of towns and communities under the Akwamu Divisional Council (Asafo Ahenfie) in a first-ever gesture by an Asafohene sought to create an avenue for the Otumfuo Akwamuhene to directly engage with the Chiefs and the indigenes on the socio-economic progress of the towns.



In his official statement, Akyamfuor Asafo Boakye Agyemang-Bonsu expressed great delight for the visit and also used the opportunity to call for peace and unity among the town folks. This according to him is the main driver of all developmental projects in any given society.



The Asafohene in furtherance bemoaned the excessive number of disputes in the towns. The said litigations which according to him mostly bother on lands and other petty squabbling were a bane on the socio-economic improvement.



Akyamfuor Asafo Boakye Agyemang-Bonsu in a final charge intimated that his doors remain open for discussions on the development of Darko, Apampatia and their environs, particularly on matters of education.