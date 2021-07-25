Akwasi Addai Odike is no longer my friend - Kofi Akpaloo announces split

Politics of Sunday, 25 July 2021

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

The Founder and leader of the Liberal Party of Ghana, Kofi Akpaloo, has stated emphatically that he holds no grudges against Akwasi Addai Odike, the founder and leader of the United Progressive Party, but the fact remains they are no longer friends



Before the 2016 general elections, Kofi Akpaloo and Akwasi Addai Odike were the best of friends when it comes to political discussions and were mostly seen together at Golden Tulip Hotel in Kumasi.



But Mr. Kofi Akpaloo speaking on Hello Fm's morning show monitored by MyNewsGh.com last Friday said “Let me make it clear that I hold no grudges against Akwasi Addai Odike but he is no longer my friend as it used to be.”



According to Kofi Akpaloo “Akwasi Addai Odike was my best friend and I will never deny that fact but now we are not friends.



“We used to plan together and sometimes make some political decisions together, but it is on more like that because now we have part ways.”



Kofi Akpaloo, when asked if he has parted ways with Akwasi Addai Odike because of how he is criticizing Nana Addo’s government, said “I have no problem with Akwasi Addai Odike criticizing President Akufo-Addo’s government.”



He added, “There is no way Akwasi Addai Odike can debate me on national issues on any platforms because I’m better than him.



“Political and National debates not for those who always shout without providing any facts like how Akwasi Addai Odike is capable of doing,” refusing to state exactly what may have triggered the split between them.