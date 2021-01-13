General News of Wednesday, 13 January 2021

Akwapim South MCE accused of abuse of office

The land guards assaulted and drove out workmen of Revealed Truth Properties

Frank Aidoo, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of the Akwapim South Municipality has been accused of using his office unlawfully to destroy property and equipment belonging to Revealed Truth Properties (RTP), a real estate company.



According to a statement signed by Gloria Nyarko, the Managing Director of RTP and copied to GhanaWeb, the company lawfully acquired a large tract of land approximately 8.39 acres at Pokrom in the Eastern Region, to develop and construct two and three-bedroom residences for sale.



“In line with the purpose of purchase of the land, we proceeded to have our workmen work on a portion of our land. However, in the course of their work, some thugs (‘land guards’) wielding weapons and claiming to have been sent by the Honourable Frank Aidoo, the Municipal Chief Executive (‘MCE’) of Akwapim South District, besieged the land. These ‘land guards’ assaulted and drove out our workmen, destroyed equipment and other structures on the land and further threatened our workmen and our Directors with death should they be found working on the land again,” the statement said.



It added that a complaint was lodged with the Aburi Police Command against the activities of land guards and the MCE “with the expectation that the Police will intervene, investigate, prosecute the crime and restore peace” to enable RTP to carry on with their lawful business.



But the statement alleged that the police failed to act because Frank Aidoo, who is the MCE and head of the municipal security council is seen as having some “supreme power in the municipality hence they [the Police] cannot act contrary to his orders”.



The company insists that they will use every lawful means available to vindicate their rights over their lawfully acquired land.



