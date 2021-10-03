Akwamu gets new chief

Regional News of Sunday, 3 October 2021

Source: peacefmonline.com

It was all joy and merry-making for the people of Kamena within Akwamu in the Eastern Region of Ghana as they enstooled their new chief, Nana Ofori Yaw III.



Kamena has been one of the fast-growing town, but for the past 63 years, Ofori Yaw stool has not served the Nana Osea Nyanpong KamenananHene V11 father of Akwapim South-North MP Hon Oheneba Dokua Asiamah, Deputy Minister for Trade and Industry, has been lacking a lot of social amenities because Ofori Yaw Stool family does not have a leader.



The queen mother for Ofori Yaw stool Nana Odwira Fante 111 and elders of the family and the kingmaker Nana Kwame Gyensare 1V (Kamena Kyidomhene) crowned Nana Ofori Yaw 111, Private name Yaw Adupreh a businessman now the stool name Nana Ofori Yaw III (Kamena Amankrado).



Nana Ofori Yaw III the Kamena Amankrado pledge to bring all the people together, liaze with government to fix their roads, schools and create more jobs for the youth to be engage.



The queen mother of Ofori Yaw, Nana Odwira Fante111 edge Nana Ofori Yaw 111 to be honest and be bold to all Aduana people and that will take him far.



Nana Samanhyia Darko 11, Gyasewahene of Akwamu and curator of Akwamu museum in his advice to the new Amankrado plead on him to be humble, have time for his people and most importantly learn how to rule and that will make him the best ruler.



Some of the Ofori Yaw royal Stool family members who lives in Diaspora Apesokubi, Bosu, Akropong Akwapim and part of Kamena - Akwamu.



Some of the dignitaries present at the occasion are Nana kwame Gyensare 1V King Maker of Ofori Yaw family, Akwamu Kamena Kyidom- Hene and Observers Nana Semenkyia Darko 11 (Dzasewa Hene of Akwamu), Nana Kwadwo Ayerakwah 1, Odeneho- Dabenhene of Akwamufie, Mamador founder and leader Gods life women Empowerment, Ama Pokua Agyekum, Aisha Mohammed, Nana, Tawiah Asandor, Derick Asante and some Town folks.