Akwambo Festival Committee to sanction churches who fail to participate

Regional News of Saturday, 25 June 2022

Source: GNA

The Agona Nyakrom Akwambo Festival Committee said it will not hesitate to lock any church, which fails to participate in the non-denominational thanksgiving service on Sunday, August 7, to climax the 2022 Annual Akwambo Festival.



The Committee said it had observed that some of the churches conducted services and ignored the invitations extended to them and that the Nyakrom Traditional Council would bring all “recalcitrant” churches to book.



It said the Sunday service was to offer prayers to God to bless the town in her efforts to carry out developmental projects, but some pastors perceived it as “demonic”.



Nana Osei Bonsu III, Tufuhene of Agona Nyakrom and Chairman of the Akwambo Committee, gave the warning at the unveiling of the 2022 Annual Akwambo Festival at Nyakrom.



He said the festival should not be classified as worship of deities or of satanic act, as perceived by some Christians, saying it was to help raise funds for developmental purposes.



The week-long celebration is on the theme: “Our Youth, Our Future, Our Development.”



Activities include clean-up exercise, free medical screening, health week, local food cooking competition, and a grand durbar to climax it on Saturday, August 6, 2022, where government officials and other very important personalities would be in attendance.



The Overlord of Agonaman, Okofo Katakyi Nyakoh Eku X, Omanhene of Agona Nyakrom Traditional Area, would take part in the clean-up exercise among other divisional chiefs.



Nana Osei Bonsu cautioned the committee members and the Asafo Company to close down all shops and stores, which would refuse to take part in the exercise and should make them pay a penalty to serve as a deterrent.



He cautioned the youth to desist from wearing indecent dresses during the festival to mar its beauty, which aims at showcasing the rich culture and customary practices of the Traditional Area.



OKofo Eku urged the youth to participate fully in all the activities and called on the citizens, both home and abroad, to contribute their quota towards the development of the town.



He appealed to the Government to expedite action on the petition for the creation of the new district to speed up infrastructure development and the well-being of the people.