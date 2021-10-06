Akufo-Addo won KMA elections for Sam Pyne - Allotey Jacobs claims

Politics of Wednesday, 6 October 2021

Source: peacefmonline.com

"The President won the elections for Sam Pyne," Bernard Allotey Jacobs averred during a panel discussion on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo' programme Wednesday morning.



According to Allotey Jacobs, President Nana Akufo-Addo's statements regarding threats to reject the nomination of the NPP Ashanti Regional Secretary, Sam Pyne as mayor of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) made a huge difference for the nominee.



Issues have been raised about the Assembly incurring a ¢50 million debt since the regime of Ex-President J.A. Kufuor.



In an interview with Citi News, the KMA Presiding Member, Stephen Ofori, said the Assembly members had reached a consensus to not approve any nominee unless all debts hanging on the Assembly were cleared by the government.



The President, delivering a speech during his four-day official visit to the Ashanti Region, pleaded with the Assembly not to refuse the nominee stating it is unfair to attach him to an issue that happened in the past.



To Allotey Jacobs, Sam Pyne owes the President a pool of gratitude.



"The President won the elections for Sam Pyne. You see the President is the ultimate. When the presiding member saw things weren't favouring his expectations, that's why he said they should lay aside the debt and threats. No, because immediately the President steps in, all must bow!", he asserted.