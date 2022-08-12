Akufo-Addo won 2020 polls due to 'connivance of the EC and Unanimous FC' - Apaak claims

General News of Friday, 12 August 2022
Builsa South Member of Parliament, Clement Apaak, has restated that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo did not win the 2020 presidential election fairly.
According to him, Akufo-Addo became president with the support of the Electoral Commission and the Supreme Court of Ghana.
Commenting on the president's reaction to reshuffle calls amid an economic downturn, the lawmaker said he wasn't surprised at the flat out refusal to heed the call.
He described as 'insulting' Akufo-Addo's claim that his appointees were disaptching their responsibilities well and that there was no immediate need for a shake up.
"Why does NADAA'S insulting response to calls that he reshuffles his Ministers surprise anyone? His current mandate was not given to him by the people, it was procured through machinations with the connivance of the EC and UNANIMOUS FC. Complain, cry, he doesn't care," Apaak posted on Twitter.
Unanimous FC is reference to a number of unanimous rulings handed down by the apex court on some politically sensitive cases - which have usually been perceived as favouring the government.
Candidate Akufo-Addo polled just above 50% in the said elections whiles main contender, former president John Dramani Mahama, got over 48%. The National Democratic Congress, NDC, has serially accused the Electoral Commission of colluding to declare Akufo-Addo winner, claims the EC has rejected.
Mahama filed an election petition which was unanimously dismissed by the Supreme Court in early 2021.
