Akufo-Addo won 2020 polls due to 'connivance of the EC and Unanimous FC' - Apaak claims

Builsa South Member of Parliament, Clement Apaak, has restated that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo did not win the 2020 presidential election fairly.



According to him, Akufo-Addo became president with the support of the Electoral Commission and the Supreme Court of Ghana.



Commenting on the president's reaction to reshuffle calls amid an economic downturn, the lawmaker said he wasn't surprised at the flat out refusal to heed the call.



He described as 'insulting' Akufo-Addo's claim that his appointees were disaptching their responsibilities well and that there was no immediate need for a shake up.



"Why does NADAA'S insulting response to calls that he reshuffles his Ministers surprise anyone? His current mandate was not given to him by the people, it was procured through machinations with the connivance of the EC and UNANIMOUS FC. Complain, cry, he doesn't care," Apaak posted on Twitter.



Unanimous FC is reference to a number of unanimous rulings handed down by the apex court on some politically sensitive cases - which have usually been perceived as favouring the government.



Candidate Akufo-Addo polled just above 50% in the said elections whiles main contender, former president John Dramani Mahama, got over 48%. The National Democratic Congress, NDC, has serially accused the Electoral Commission of colluding to declare Akufo-Addo winner, claims the EC has rejected.



Mahama filed an election petition which was unanimously dismissed by the Supreme Court in early 2021.





The President, on August 8, while speaking in an exclusive interview on Tamale-based North Star radio, during an official tour of the region; defended the output his ministers have put in so far, stating: "many of them for me have done outstanding work. Their output has been considerable, and that is what I look at."

"If the output measures expectations, then I don't have any strong reasons to heed the call," President Akufo-Addo added.

Calls for a ministerial reshuffle has heightened in recent weeks on the back of an economic downturn that has forced the government to seek an economic rescue programme from the International Monetary Fund, IMF.

Even though the calls have come from the opposition, there have been rising calls from within calling for a reshuffle. The President's only reshuffle since coming into office in 2017 was in August 2018.