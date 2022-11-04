Akufo-Addo will take the tough decisions to make Ghana better – Kofi Ofosu Nkansah

Politics of Friday, 4 November 2022

Source: mynewsgh.com

Chief Executive officer (CEO) for the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NNEIP) Kofi Ofosu Nkansah has assured Ghanaians that the President is working tirelessly to bring the economy of Ghana back to life.



Kofi Ofosu Nkansah is optimistic that President Akufo-Addo is considering the tough times and will make tough decisions to improve the country.



“Tough times demand tough actions. Trust President Akufo-Addo to take the tough actions which will take us out of this Crises,” he said in a post on Facebook.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo last week in his address to Ghanaians admitted that Ghana’s economy is in crisis but believes that government will work at ensuring that the economy is given life.



“I have seen the difficulties that our currency has been having. I have seen the difficulties and dramatic rise of price levels, significant rise in the cost of living and difficulties generally, in the manner the economy is rising”, he said.



“We have to understand that, all sectors and actors of the economy either on the side of management, labour and workers have to find a way of balancing the various considerations so that we can all progress and continue hopefully in building a stronger economy.” He assured



He indicated in his recent address that the government is working around the clock to improve lives and reduce the standard of living which has skyrocketed in recent times.