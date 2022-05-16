Akufo-Addo will incur NDC’s wrath if he cancels free SHS – Yamin warns

Politics of Monday, 16 May 2022

Source: mynewsgh.com

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) to contend with if he dares to cancel the free Senior High School (SHS) policy; a former Deputy Sports Minister, Joseph Yamin, has hinted.



Metropolitan Archbishop of Cape Coast, Most Reverend Charles Gabriel Palmer-Buckle, last week added his voice to the numerous calls for a review of the free Senior High School (SHS) policy by the current government.



Despite its benefits, especially to the poor, the Catholic priest believes a stakeholder engagement is needed to address the challenges associated with the policy and improve its outcomes.



The former deputy minister, responding to Most Reverend Charles Gabriel Palmer-Buckle during the TEIN program at Obuasi KNUST campus, said, “In 2020 when former President John Dramani Mahama and NDC said Free SHS policy will be reviewed, Nana Addo and NPP explained review to Ghanaians as a cancellation.”



According to him, “before I respond to Most Reverend Charles Gabriel Palmer-Buckle, let me send a strong signal to NPP, Nana Addo, and Palmer-Buckle that we won’t allow them to cancel Free SHS.”



“If they dare cancel the Free SHS policy, they will see the wrath of NDC members and Ghanaians. As far as we are concerned, review means cancellation,” Yammin said.



Joseph Yamin explained that “If President Akufo-Addo and the NPP government are trying to prepare our minds to cancel Free SHS, then we want to tell them that it will never happen.”