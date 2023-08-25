Akufo-Addo will go down as worst president in Ghana's history – Bernard Monarh

Politics of Friday, 25 August 2023

Bernard Mornah, former chairman of the Peoples National Convention (PNC), claims President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will go down in history as the worst leader Ghana has ever had.



According to him, the president’s recent actions and policies are deliberately fueling public anger, potentially setting the stage for a regime overthrow.



Speaking in an interview on TV XYZ on August 24, 2023, he expressed his concerns about the state of governance under Akufo-Addo's leadership, comparing same to Niger where an overthrow was occasioned late last month.



He pointed to the prevailing economic crisis, which has deepened the plight of citizens and exacerbated hardships.



Referencing an example from Senegal, where unrest emerged under President Macky Sall's rule during his bid for a third term, Mornah suggested that Ghana could witness a similar upheaval.



“In Ghana, President Akufo-Addo and the manner in which he has run this economy is evident that if (it was) anywhere, you will think that President Akufo-Addo knows that he has failed and not just failed, he has failed hugely and that he will go down as the worst ever that happened to Ghana.”



He added, “My personal view is that everything Akufo-Addo is doing is to cause more anger so that there can be an overthrow of his regime so that he can use that as a pretext to say that if I was allowed to serve my full term something will happen…so, it is for us to stand up and demand, that at least if you cannot give us daily bread, don’t deny us tomorrow’s bread.”







AM/SARA



