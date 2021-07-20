'Akufo-Addo will go down as worst President Ghana has ever had' - NDC Exec. jabs

General News of Tuesday, 20 July 2021

Source: Paa Kwesi Schandorf, contributor

The Deputy National Youth Organizer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Eric Edem Agbana has taken a swipe at President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, describing him as 'the worst President Ghana has ever had.'



Speaking in an exclusive interview with Paa Kwesi Schandorf on TV Africa's Breakfast Live morning show, the NDC youth leader bemoaned the current state of the economy, highlighting some of the challenges that continue to plague citizens, especially the youth.



"... So when you look at all that has happened, I keep saying that President Akufo-Addo will go down in history as the worst President, the worst President Ghana has ever had. And I say that without any apology. President Akufo-Addo will go down in history as the worst President Ghana has ever had," he emphasized.



According to him, the current hardship in the country is a result of the 'incompetence and lies' of the President and his Vice, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.



Speaking on prevailing issues in the country, Edem Agbana maintained that, the President's inability to deal decisively with lawlessness, impunity and corruption have significantly contributed to the depleting state of affairs in the country.



In his view, the only remedy in addressing the teething challenges in the country is for the NDC to assume the reins of power; stressing that, the ruling New Patriotic Party lacks the competence to manage an economy that will benefit the ordinary Ghanaian on the street.



Concerning the betterment of the country and the 2024 general elcetion, Edem Agbana also reiterated that, John Dramani Mahama remains the best foot forward for the NDC going into the 2024 polls.



Touching on the raging debate on the emoluments for presidential spouses, Edem Agbana expressed disgust at how the President has handled the issue since the news first broke out.



For him, the decision of the Professor Ntiamoa-Baidu Committee to recommend the payment of allowances to the first and second ladies in the first place was void ab initio.



This is because, the first and second lady are not Article 71 office holders, and hence it was illegal for the Committee to have made such recommendations, he added.



In venting his spleen, the NDC's youth leader further rubbished the first lady's decision to refund all allowances paid to her since her assumption of office.



Dwelling on the matter, Agbana emphasized that, the first lady did not refund the allowances willfully, and hence it is out of place for anybody to commend the act. In his opinion, the decision of the fist lady to refund the allowances to the state was borne out of anger; a posture he deemed as unfortunate.



In wrapping up, Edem Agbana called on all Ghanaians, particularly the youth to continue to demand accountability from President Akufo-Addo and his government, given the litany of promises they made in the run up to the 2016 and 2020 elections respectively.



He also urged members of the National Democratic Congress to suspend all grievances with the party and rally behind the party in the upcoming 2024 presidential and parliamentary election.



Meanwhile, opinions remain divided over the first lady's decision to refund the allowances paid to her since 2017. While a section of the populace believe it was a needful gesture, others have taken the first lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo to the cleaners, casting doubts on the refund.