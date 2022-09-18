Akufo-Addo will be treated the same way he is treating Mahama – Oduro Takyi

Politics of Sunday, 18 September 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former parliamentary aspirant of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Oduro Takyi, has criticised President Akufo-Addo for his government’s alleged failure to pay the full retirement benefits of former President Mahama.



He advised Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to be wary of his treatment of John Dramani Mahama because he will not be president forever.



Speaking in an XYZ TV interview monitored by Ghana, Oduro Takyi added that rather than coming out clearly about the former president's benefits, the government and members of the NPP are spreading all kinds of lies.



“The rod that was used to punish Takyi is the very same one that will be used to strike Baah. What Akufo-Addo is doing to Mahama will be done to him, he will not be in power forever. You reap what you sow.



“The former president says the government does not pay his rent, electricity bills and so on. Logically if his claims are false, you will confront him with the proof that you have made the said payment,” he said in Twi.



“You don’t sow plantain and expect to harvest cassava. It looks as if the NPP architecture has a deficit in common sense,” he added.



Former President John Dramani Mahama, while responding to claims by NPP chairman for the Bono Region, Kwame Baffoe Abronye, that he (Mahama) has been paid millions in lieu of ex-gratia payments, disclosed that he is not fully benefitting from emoluments he is entitled to as a former Head of State.



He said that all he receives from the government currently is his monthly pension and that all other bills the state must cater for have not been attended to since he left office in 2017.



In an exclusive interview with TV3, Mahama said he is currently footing a myriad of bills such as his light bills, fuel, office rent and travel bills.



“They haven’t given me an office, I rent an office in East Cantonments, I pay the rent myself, I pay for my own fuel, the state doesn’t give me fuel. I pay my own domestic staff, I pay my own medical bills. I pay my own air tickets when I travel,” he added.



The leadership of the NPP, however, has said that the claims of the former president are false.



Watch the video below (from 1m:50secs):







You can also watch this episode of People & Places here:







IB/FNOQ