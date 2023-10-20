Akufo-Addo was not at a comedy show to make jokes, stop defending his insensitive comments – NDC MP

Politics of Friday, 20 October 2023

Member of Parliament for Builsa South has slammed persons who have justified President Akufo-Addo’s comments he made when he visited victims of the dam spillage.



The lawmaker could not fathom why some individuals will justify the unfortunate comments made by the president.



On October 16, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo visited the Volta Region to evaluate the Akosombo dam spillage’s impact and the situation of its victims.



He stirred controversy by expressing sympathy for the victims, despite their lack of political affiliation.



“When these things happen and government acts, politics does not come into the matter at all. When I took the Oath of Office as President, I took the oath as president for every single individual in Ghana, all people in Ghana, all districts and whether they voted for me or not, once I have taken the oath, I am the President of all the people so Togbe, I want the people here, beginning with you, and the elders to understand that when something like this happens and Government acts, Government is acting for Ghanaians, all Ghanaians.



“I came here because Ghanaians are having difficulties and are suffering, and it is my responsibility to try and help. Because, if it is a question of counting who votes for me and who doesn’t vote for me, then I shouldn’t be here, because you don’t vote for me. But that is not my concern. And, in any event, one day you will vote for me and my party,” he said to some of the victims at Mepe in the Region.



Despite the harsh criticism levelled at the President, some have dismissed his remarks as a joke.



Dr. Clement Apaak, on the other hand, has questioned why such people would defend the president.



He called the remarks inappropriate.



He said that the president was not at a comedy act when he delivered the scathing remarks.



In a tweet the MP said “A joke! Those seeking to excuse the grossly insensitive comments by NADAA when he finally visited victims of the floods must bow their heads in shame. He was joking? Was he attending a comedy show or a festival? A leader joking when thousands of citizens are distraught?”