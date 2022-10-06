Akufo-Addo wants to use IMF to rain untold hardship on Ghanaians – Martin Amidu

Politics of Thursday, 6 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu, has berated the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government for failing to consult Ghanaians before going into negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a bailout.



In a statement copied to GhanaWeb, Martin Amidu said that the government has not learnt from the failure of its policies like the E-Levy which it forced on Ghanaians and it is now doing the same thing with the IMF bailout.



He added that the ongoing IMF negotiation is shrouded in secrecy and because the government is rushing to get a bailout before the presentation of the 2023 budget in November 2022, it will accept anything from the IMF even if it will hurt ordinary Ghanaians.



“We the people are entitled to know the content of the dialogue the President, a well-known comprador bourgeoisie who has run this country into its present economic mess, has had with the IMF Managing Director, Kristalina Georgieva, that they have both already sealed the fate of Ghanaians from being part of or privy to the on-going negotiations which she had agreed with the President will form part of the Minister for Finance’s November 2022 Budget Statement to Parliament."



“Ghanaian patriots and civil society organizations should, therefore, heed the signal of impunity sent out by the Government to use the International Monetary Fund (IMF) as a smokescreen behind which to ram down the throat of Ghanaians an austerity budget in November 2022 without any extensive and in-depth transparent and accountable consultations with “We the People” as required under any democracy."



Also, Amidu alleged that after mismanaging the resources of the country, Akufo-Addo wants to use the IMF negotiation to ensure that he has a safe retirement.



“President Akufo-Addo through his cousin, the Hon. Ken Ofori-Atta, the Minister for Finance who has given notice that the suffering of Ghanaians occasioned by the mismanagement of our economy by their Family and Friends' government provides them the opportunity to use the IMF negotiations as means of carrying through all the diabolical policies that enables them to build annuities abroad with the resources of this country,” he said.



