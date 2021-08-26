Akufo Addo wants a third term through Bawumia to plunder – Mahama’s aide

General News of Thursday, 26 August 2021

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo would prefer his vice Mahamudu Bawumia succeeds him as president when next elections are held.



This is the view advanced by an aide to former president John Dramani Mahama, Edudzi Kudzo Tamekloe.



This view is made despite that fact that the President has not spoken about his preference in terms of who leads the New Patriotic Party into the 2024 polls.



The front runners, however, are Bawumia and Trade Minister Alan Kyerematen – none of them have expressed intentions to contest.



Edudzi, who is also a member of the National Democratic Congress’ Communications Team made his views known in an August 25 Facebook post which read: “Akufo Addo wants a third term through Dr Bawumia to steal and kill more businesses.”



His comments come on the back of a claim advanced by John Mahama, who on one of his regional ‘Thank You’ tours in northern Ghana averred that the ruling New Patriotic Party, NPP, are bent on retaining power beyond 2024 so that they can escape accountability.



The NPP, with over three years to the next polls, have started talk of ‘Breaking The Eight’ in reference to a situation where there is a change of government after every two terms for a particular party since 1992.



The party has however cautioned its rank and file against flagbearer campaigns stressing that it was time to concentrate on fulfilling campaign promises and that no group or individual should distract the president with intra-party politicking.



