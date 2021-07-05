Akufo-Addo to the rescue; absorbs cost of operation for separation of Siamese twins

General News of Monday, 5 July 2021

• The president has stepped in to help with a surgery



• The surgery of the conjoined twins came to light after their mother, a 15-year-old appealed for help



• Doctors on the case say they are optimistic



All costs involved in the surgery of the conjoined twins at the Greater Accra Regional Hospital (Ridge Hospital) will be covered by the president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



This communication came through the Chief of Staff, Frema Osei Opare, during a ceremony on Monday, July 5, 2021, in Accra, a statement has said.



A 15-year-old girl, Rebecca Bansah, gave birth to the two last month following which she appealed for help from the public to help her get the procedure performed on the children.



It will take a total of GH¢3million to separate the twins who are joined at the head, doctors have said.



Available data has said that surgeries of these nature have only resulted in 5% of conjoined twins surviving globally.



But, the doctors at the Greater Accra Regional Hospital have expressed optimism on the success of this surgery.



A neurosurgeon, Dr. Samuel Kaba Akoriyea, admitted that the surgery process will be daunting but he is confident of the competent hands carrying out this procedure to bring success.



The surgery is expected to go through five different stages before completion.