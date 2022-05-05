Akufo-Addo to receive Africa Peace Awards for exemplary leadership

General News of Thursday, 5 May 2022

The Young Democrat Union of Africa, the youth wing of the International Democrat Union, IDU has conferred on President Akufo-Addo the Africa Peace Awards for his leadership role in upholding the rule of Law, democracy, protecting human rights and maintaining peace in Ghana and in the Sub-region.



The Award which was received on his behalf by Vice-President Mahamudu Bawumia is also to recognize his efforts in resolving the Dagbon conflict.



Leadership of the Young Democrat Union of Africa made the presentation when they paid a courtesy call on the Vice President and announced the upcoming high-level forum on Governance in Accra.



Vice President Bawumia in a remark said Ghana’s pursuit of deepening democracy is evident in the successes attained since the Fourth Republic.



He noted that it is important however to imbibe the tenets of democracy in the youth and ensure that they take part in the promotion of democracy.



He applauded the International Democrat Union for its contributions to shaping quality governance in Africa.



The International Democrat Union (IDU) is an International Alliance of right-of-centre political parties. Headquartered in Munich, Germany, the IDU consists of 77 full and associate members from 65 countries.



The IDU allows centre-right conservative political parties around the world to establish contacts and discuss different views on public policy and related matters.



Vice President Bawumia said the government is committed to promoting the ideals of democracy and is happy to associate with works of the International Democrat Union and the Young Democrat Union of Africa.



The 22nd Prime Minister of Canada and the Chairman of the International Democrat Union, Stephen Harper commended the government for its efforts towards deepening democracy stressing that the IDU is ready to support the government.



President of the International Democratic Union, IDU, Louisa Attah Agyeman presenting the citation of the African Democrat Union of Africa Peace Award acknowledged President Akufo-Addo’s efforts at ensuring that Ghana enjoyed peace and stability and his steps towards averting the urge for undemocratic regime change in West Africa as Chairman of the Economic Community of West African States.



Participants in the upcoming high level forum are from Namibia, Kenya, Morocco, Mozambique and Ghana.