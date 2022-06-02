Akufo-Addo to lead government delegation to funeral of late former Second Lady

General News of Thursday, 2 June 2022

The President of Ghana, Nana Addo-Dankwa Akufo-Addo, will lead government functionaries in bidding a farewell to the late second lady at a state funeral on June 4, 2022.



The late educationist, fondly called Mma Rama or Neè Egala, was laid to rest on Saturday, April 9, 2022, next to the tomb of her late husband, Alhaji Aliu Mahama, at the Kalpohin Estate in Tamale, the Northern regional capital.



Addressing the press in parliament ahead of the state funeral, the first son of the former second lady and Member of Parliament for Yendi, Farouk Aliu Mahama expressed gratitude to the government for the show of love and support to the Alius over the last two decades.



“It is important for us to be extremely grateful to the government under President Akufo-Addo for the unflinching support to us [Aliu Mahama family] from the time our mom was unwell, during and after her demise.



“The government has supported us well enough and we [Aliu Mahama Family] are grateful to him for giving our mother a befitting state burial and funeral rights,” Farouk Mahama stated.



Touching on how he and his siblings have fared since the demise of their mother, the legislator said losing the late second lady is painful as she was a pillar in their lives.



The state funeral right of Hajia Ramatu Aliu Mahama will be held this Saturday, June 4 at the forecourt of the State House in Accra. Traditional rulers, friends and family in Ghana, Nigeria and across the globe are expected to be in attendance.



The late second lady while alive championed the cause of women especially in the decision making process of the country and also initiated social intervention projects to support the less privileged in society.