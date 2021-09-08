Akufo-Addo to lead ECOWAS meeting on Guinea situation today

General News of Wednesday, 8 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

President Akufo-Addo will today lead a subregional leaders virtual emergency summit on political developments in Guinea.



Akufo-Addo as Chairman of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has strongly condemned the coup d’état that took place in the Republic of Guinea last Sunday.



Today's summit was announced yesterday by the Director of Communications at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin, during a briefing for the presidential press corps in Accra.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has stressed ECOWAS' position which includes the immediate and unconditional release of President Alpha Condé, as well as others, arrested.



“ECOWAS notes with great concern the recent political developments which occurred in Conakry, Republic of Guinea. She condemns with the greatest firmness this coup attempt on Sunday, September 5, 2021.



“ECOWAS demands respect for the physical integrity of the President of the Republic, the Professor Alpha Condé, and his immediate and unconditional release, as well as that of all the personalities, arrested,” his initial statement noted.



According to Arhin, the President had cut short a regional tour to convene the meeting with his counterparts in the region. The meeting would start at 2:00 pm local time.



