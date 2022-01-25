Akufo-Addo to inspect COVID-19 vaccine production facilities in Germany

General News of Tuesday, 25 January 2022

Source: GNA

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will, on February 16, visit Germany to inspect production facilities for COVID-19 vaccines.



He will be joined on the trip by President Macky Sall of Senegal, and President Paul Kagame of Rwanda.



President Akufo-Addo announced this when he opened the 73rd Annual New Year School and Conference at the University of Ghana, Legon, on Tuesday.



He said government was determined to manufacture COVID-19 vaccines locally and that was not beyond the capacity of Ghanaian scientists and pharmaceutical companies.



Ghana should not find herself in a "situation of begging” and would, therefore, take proactive decision to produce Covid-19 and other vaccines domestically to take care of her citizens, he said.



The President encouraged every citizen to get inoculated since it was the only way the country could make a quick return to normalcy, noting that 80 per cent of the COVID-19 infections were among those who had not received the vaccination.



He re-affirmed his commitment to implementing the "Agenda 111" where districts without hospitals would benefit to ensure access to healthcare by all, irrespective of the place of residence.



He pledged government’s commitment to harnessing the creativity of Ghanaian youth and create one million jobs, in the next three years, for economic dividend.



The Annual New Year School and Conferences is being held on the theme: "COVID-19 and Socio-Economic Dynamics in Ghana."



It brought Ghanaians from all walks of life and the diplomatic community to discuss topical national issues to help shape policy formulation and decision-making.



The conference is under the auspices of the School of Continuing and Distance Education, College of Education, University of Ghana.



Topics to be discussed include Emerging Technologies and Innovations in Healthcare Delivery during Pandemics, COVID-19 and Global Peace, Security, and the Gains of COVID-19 in Education.



Participants will share ideas and explore ways to aid the economy to make a rebound.



A communique will be issued at the end of the conference on January 27, which will capture the recommendations of participants to inform decision-making.