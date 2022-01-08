Akufo-Addo to cut sod for first Accra STEM Academy

General News of Saturday, 8 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Govt intends to build 5 STEM universities



Govt encouraging more girls in STEM



Akufo-Addo committed to STEM education



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will, on Wednesday, January 12, 2022, cut the sod for the construction of the first Accra STEM Academy.



This was announced in a post by the Minister of Education, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum.



“Coming soon to a community near you



"Ghana's 21st century schools. The Ministry of Education is repositioning education anchored on Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics.



“Sod cutting for Accra STEM Academy on Wednesday, 12th January 2022 By Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo, President of the Republic,” his caption, along with an attached photo, said.



In November 2021, the Minister of Education, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, indicated that the government was committed to constructing 35 Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) Senior High Schools (SHSs) across the country.



The government, according to him, has also considered the establishment of 5 STEM universities to help enhance the study of Science and Technology in Ghana.



He explained that these are all proposals the government has made in the 2022 budget statement that is currently before parliament.



