Akufo-Addo to commission refurbished Asomdwee Park

General News of Monday, 27 June 2022

Source: angelonline.com.gh

The Atta-Mills Institute (AMI) in partnership with the Coastal Development Authority (CODA), under the auspices of President Akufo-Addo, would be commissioning the refurbished Asomdwee Park.



The ceremony which would be held at the park in Osu, Accra, is slated for Sunday, July 24, 2022.



The commissioning comes along with the unveiling of a tombstone for the late President of the Republic, John Fiifi Atta Mills, whose grave is sheltered in the Asomdwee Park.



The event comes years after situational reports were filed about the resting place of the late statesman.



The burial ground was reported to have been abandoned by the state which consequently became a resort for hawkers and trespassers for rest after their activities.



Originally a mausoleum, the Asomdwee Park transformed into a grazing site for livestock particularly cattle which left their trademarks– dungs–in the yard, worsening the situation.



These phenomena were attributed to a lack of security deployment to the area to protect the site from invaders, coupled with the breakdown of some parts of the fencing.



This led to several calls on the government of the day to take action to restore the mausoleum to its original or improved state.



It was nonetheless spearheaded by the Atta Mills Institute which is overseen by Samuel Koku Anyidoho the Chief Executive Officer of the organization.



Meanwhile, the event marking the commissioning and unveiling, is strictly by invitation and attendees would be expected to be adorned with their white attires.