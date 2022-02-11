Akufo-Addo to address the nation on March 3

General News of Friday, 11 February 2022

Akufo-Addo to speak to Ghanaians on policies, programs



Parliament to host Akufo-Addo



Akufo-Addo to appear before parliament in accordance with Article 67



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, is expected to deliver his first State of the Nation on Address on Thursday March 3, 2022.



The address will be given before Parliament House, in accordance with Article 67 of the current 1992 Constitution of Ghana, which mandates the President to present same at the beginning of each session of Parliament.



Akufo-Addo will be expected to present his plans for the next 3 years of his governance.



This includes government programmes and what strategies the Government intends implementing to achieve them; and rally the people of Ghana towards accelerated national development and progress.



Speaking in the floor of parliament, the Deputy Majority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin said “ Mr. Speaker, the business Committee takes this opportunity to inform members that the president is scheduled to deliver a message on the State of the Nation on Thursday 3rd March,2022.”



